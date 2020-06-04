StockMarketWire.com - Brewing company Adnams said it would begin to gradually reopen shops in the first half of June, but warned of a 'substantial' first-half loss as the company was forced to shutter operations during the nationwide lockdown.
The requirement, in March, for UK pubs to close had an enormous impact on performance, the company said.
'Our half year result will inevitably show a substantial loss, but we are working hard to maximise the opportunities from our current situation and to prepare our business for reopening, with our shops progressively reopening during the first half of June,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
