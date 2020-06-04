StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  812.90       +3.63%
Fresnillo                                773.50       +3.58%
Meggitt                                  335.15       +1.53%
Auto Trader Group                        575.20       +1.45%
Astrazeneca                             8716.50       +1.40%
Intermediate Capital Group              1306.00       -5.77%
Informa                                  481.90       -4.88%
Whitbread                               2538.00       -4.26%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     315.55       -3.85%
Pennon Group                            1148.75       -3.71%

FTSE 250
Senior                                    89.48      +15.46%
Hyve Group                               118.40      +13.09%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         874.50      +12.98%
Coats Group                               58.15       +5.34%
Ascential                                284.90       +4.90%
Hammerson                                117.55      -14.66%
Cineworld Group                           84.65       -4.54%
Workspace Group                          777.25       -3.98%
Marston's                                 66.53       -3.72%
Greggs                                  1825.00       -3.39%

FTSE 350
AIM
CyanConnode                                3.40      +54.55%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.30      +42.86%
Proton Power Systems                      82.00      +32.26%
Webis Holdings                             1.85      +32.14%
Petro Matad                                3.95      +29.51%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -24.00%
President Energy                           1.82      -23.96%
Argos Resources                            2.75      -19.59%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    2.75      -15.38%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.20      -12.77%

Overall Market
