FTSE 100 Easyjet 812.90 +3.63% Fresnillo 773.50 +3.58% Meggitt 335.15 +1.53% Auto Trader Group 575.20 +1.45% Astrazeneca 8716.50 +1.40% Intermediate Capital Group 1306.00 -5.77% Informa 481.90 -4.88% Whitbread 2538.00 -4.26% Rolls-Royce Holdings 315.55 -3.85% Pennon Group 1148.75 -3.71% FTSE 250 Senior 89.48 +15.46% Hyve Group 118.40 +13.09% Euromoney Institutional Investor 874.50 +12.98% Coats Group 58.15 +5.34% Ascential 284.90 +4.90% Hammerson 117.55 -14.66% Cineworld Group 84.65 -4.54% Workspace Group 777.25 -3.98% Marston's 66.53 -3.72% Greggs 1825.00 -3.39% FTSE 350 Senior 89.48 +15.46% Hyve Group 118.40 +13.09% Euromoney Institutional Investor 874.50 +12.98% Coats Group 58.15 +5.34% Ascential 284.90 +4.90% Hammerson 117.55 -14.66% Intermediate Capital Group 1306.00 -5.77% Informa 481.90 -4.88% Cineworld Group 84.65 -4.54% Whitbread 2538.00 -4.26% AIM CyanConnode 3.40 +54.55% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.30 +42.86% Proton Power Systems 82.00 +32.26% Webis Holdings 1.85 +32.14% Petro Matad 3.95 +29.51% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -24.00% President Energy 1.82 -23.96% Argos Resources 2.75 -19.59% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 -15.38% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.20 -12.77% Overall Market CyanConnode 3.40 +54.55% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.30 +42.86% Proton Power Systems 82.00 +32.26% Webis Holdings 1.85 +32.14% Petro Matad 3.95 +29.51% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -24.00% President Energy 1.82 -23.96% Argos Resources 2.75 -19.59% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 -15.38% Hammerson 117.55 -14.66%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
