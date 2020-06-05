Interim Result

10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

24/06/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

30/06/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

30/06/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)



Final Result

09/06/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

09/06/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

09/06/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

10/06/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)

11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

11/06/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

11/06/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

15/06/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

19/06/2020 Record PLC (REC)

22/06/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

29/06/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)



AGM / EGM

08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)

08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)

08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)

09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)

09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)

11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)

11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)

11/06/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)

11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

11/06/2020 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)

11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)

11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

12/06/2020 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)

12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)

16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

16/06/2020 Clearstar Inc. (CLSU)

16/06/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)

16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

16/06/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)

16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)

16/06/2020 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)

17/06/2020 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)

17/06/2020 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)

17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)

17/06/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

17/06/2020 Pelatro PLC (PTRO)

18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

18/06/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

18/06/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)

18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc (MCT)

18/06/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

19/06/2020 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)

19/06/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

19/06/2020 Hunters Property PLC (HUNT)

19/06/2020 Erris Resources PLC (ERIS)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

22/06/2020 Saga PLC (SAGA)

22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)

23/06/2020 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)

23/06/2020 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)

23/06/2020 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)

24/06/2020 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)

24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

24/06/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)

24/06/2020 Netscientific Plc (NSCI)

24/06/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

24/06/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

24/06/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)

24/06/2020 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)

24/06/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

24/06/2020 Emmerson Plc (EML)

24/06/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

24/06/2020 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)

25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)

25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)

25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)

25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)

25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)

25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)

25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)

25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)

25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)

25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)

25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)

25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

26/06/2020 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)

26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

26/06/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)

26/06/2020 Cleantech Building Materials Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (CBM)

26/06/2020 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)

26/06/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

26/06/2020 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)

26/06/2020 Bh Global Limited (BHGG)

26/06/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY)

26/06/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)

26/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

26/06/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)

26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)

26/06/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)

29/06/2020 United Oil & Gas PLC (UOG)

29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

29/06/2020 Volvere PLC (VLE)

29/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)

29/06/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

29/06/2020 Spinnaker Opportunities PLC (SOP)

29/06/2020 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ord Shs (0HBY)

29/06/2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)

29/06/2020 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)

29/06/2020 Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ld (DAT)

29/06/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

30/06/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)

30/06/2020 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)

30/06/2020 Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC (BOR)

30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)

30/06/2020 W Resources PLC (WRES)

30/06/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)

30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

30/06/2020 Inspecs Group Plc Ord 1p (SPEC)

30/06/2020 Woodbois Limited (WBI)

30/06/2020 Rurelec PLC (RUR)

30/06/2020 Armadale Capital PLC (ACP)

01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)



Trading Statement

16/06/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

17/06/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)



Ex-Dividend

08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

08/06/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)

08/06/2020 Acron Jsc (34NF)

08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

10/06/2020 Canadian Pacific Railways (BC87)

10/06/2020 Aeci (87FZ)

10/06/2020 New Brunswick Railway Co (98HT)

10/06/2020 Calgary & Edmonton Railway Co (05GM)

11/06/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)

11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)

11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)

11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)

11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)

11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)

11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

11/06/2020 Afh Financial Group PLC (AFHP)

11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)

11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)

11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)

12/06/2020 Merck Co Inc Merck Co Ord Shs (0QAH)

15/06/2020 Oao Severstal Gdr Each Repr 1 Ord Rub0.01144a (50AW)

15/06/2020 Severstal (SVST)

16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)

16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)

18/06/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/06/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)

18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)

18/06/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

18/06/2020 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)

25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

29/06/2020 Total SA (TTA)

30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)

02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)

02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)

02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com