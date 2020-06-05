Interim Result
10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
24/06/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/06/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
30/06/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
Final Result
09/06/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
09/06/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
09/06/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
10/06/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/06/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
11/06/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
15/06/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
19/06/2020 Record PLC (REC)
22/06/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
29/06/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
AGM / EGM
08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)
09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
11/06/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
11/06/2020 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
12/06/2020 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
16/06/2020 Clearstar Inc. (CLSU)
16/06/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
16/06/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)
16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
16/06/2020 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
17/06/2020 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)
17/06/2020 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
17/06/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
17/06/2020 Pelatro PLC (PTRO)
18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
18/06/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
18/06/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)
18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc (MCT)
18/06/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)
18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
19/06/2020 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)
19/06/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/06/2020 Hunters Property PLC (HUNT)
19/06/2020 Erris Resources PLC (ERIS)
19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
22/06/2020 Saga PLC (SAGA)
22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)
23/06/2020 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
23/06/2020 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
23/06/2020 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
24/06/2020 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)
24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
24/06/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
24/06/2020 Netscientific Plc (NSCI)
24/06/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
24/06/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
24/06/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
24/06/2020 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)
24/06/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
24/06/2020 Emmerson Plc (EML)
24/06/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
24/06/2020 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)
25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)
25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)
25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)
25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)
25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)
25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)
25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
26/06/2020 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
26/06/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
26/06/2020 Cleantech Building Materials Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (CBM)
26/06/2020 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
26/06/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
26/06/2020 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
26/06/2020 Bh Global Limited (BHGG)
26/06/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY)
26/06/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
26/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)
26/06/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
26/06/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
29/06/2020 United Oil & Gas PLC (UOG)
29/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
29/06/2020 Volvere PLC (VLE)
29/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)
29/06/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2020 Spinnaker Opportunities PLC (SOP)
29/06/2020 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ord Shs (0HBY)
29/06/2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)
29/06/2020 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
29/06/2020 Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ld (DAT)
29/06/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
30/06/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
30/06/2020 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
30/06/2020 Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC (BOR)
30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)
30/06/2020 W Resources PLC (WRES)
30/06/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)
30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)
30/06/2020 Inspecs Group Plc Ord 1p (SPEC)
30/06/2020 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
30/06/2020 Rurelec PLC (RUR)
30/06/2020 Armadale Capital PLC (ACP)
01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
Trading Statement
16/06/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
17/06/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
Ex-Dividend
08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)
08/06/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
08/06/2020 Acron Jsc (34NF)
08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
10/06/2020 Canadian Pacific Railways (BC87)
10/06/2020 Aeci (87FZ)
10/06/2020 New Brunswick Railway Co (98HT)
10/06/2020 Calgary & Edmonton Railway Co (05GM)
11/06/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)
11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
11/06/2020 Afh Financial Group PLC (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)
12/06/2020 Merck Co Inc Merck Co Ord Shs (0QAH)
15/06/2020 Oao Severstal Gdr Each Repr 1 Ord Rub0.01144a (50AW)
15/06/2020 Severstal (SVST)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
18/06/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
18/06/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)
18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/06/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
18/06/2020 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN)
22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)
22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)
25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
29/06/2020 Total SA (TTA)
30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)
02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)
02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)
02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)
