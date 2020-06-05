StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation products supplier Volution said its performance in the UK had improved, with activity at 65% of prior-year levels in June, up from 30% in April, as the country emerged from lockdown.
Non-UK revenues had been 'resilient,' with 'good' revenue levels seen in its Nordics and German businesses, the company said.
'The unprecedented uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19, means it continues to be difficult to assess with certainty our near-term financial performance, particularly in the UK, although we do remain encouraged by the robustness of activity levels in our Continental European and Australasian markets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
