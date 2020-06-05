StockMarketWire.com - Property services provider LSL Property Services said underlying operating profit was down in April on-year after surging 65% in the first quarter of the year.
For the three months ended March, underlying operating profit rose by 62% to £3.4m on-year, while revenue fell 10% to 69.6m.
But in April underlying operating profit slipped to £1.6m from £2.9m on-year as revenue fell 56% owing to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Looking ahead, the company said it was unable to provide financial guidance for the year ending 31 December 2020 and beyond, amid ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
