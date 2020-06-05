StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining said field activities had commenced associated with a due diligence assessment for the acquisition of American Vanadium, a holder of uranium and vanadium projects in Colorado and Utah.
Sampling and field based activities were expected to continue for the next week, with results planned to be released later this month.
The company said investigations to date, while not yet completed, had revealed no regulatory or environmental issues to cast doubt on the deal.
At 8:55am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
