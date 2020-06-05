StockMarketWire.com - Randall & Quilter Investment said Vermont subsidiary ICDC had agreed to acquire NationsBuilders Insurance Company, for an undisclosed sum.
NationsBuilders was domiciled in Washington D.C. and was a reinsurer of business underwritten by parent NationsBuilders Insurance Services.
The reinsurance was provided on casualty exposures including worker's compensation, general liability, auto liability and inland marine, until it went into run-off in 2019.
At 9:08am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 154.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
