Braveheart Investment Group said it had received shareholder backing to acquire a further stake in PhaseFocus that would take its ownership to 42.67%.

Braveheart funded the acquisition through the issuance of 700,000 shares at a price of 29p per share.

The deal would be completed upon completion of the transaction, the company said.


At 9:20am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was +1p at 20p



