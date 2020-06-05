StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment Group said it had received shareholder backing to acquire a further stake in PhaseFocus that would take its ownership to 42.67%.
Braveheart funded the acquisition through the issuance of 700,000 shares at a price of 29p per share.
The deal would be completed upon completion of the transaction, the company said.
At 9:20am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was +1p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
