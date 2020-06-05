StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare intellectual property investor NetScientific said portfolio company PDS Biotechnology was commencing a second-phase clinical trail of an immunotherapy for the treatment of cervical cancer.
NetScientific held 7.18% of PDS' undiluted share capital.
The clinical trial would be conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston.
It would investigate the safety and anti-tumor efficacy of a combination of the therapy, known as PDS0101, and chemoradiation, and their correlation with critical biomarkers of an immune response in patients.
At 2:11pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was -0.25p at 7.5p
