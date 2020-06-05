StockMarketWire.com - Applied Graphene Materials said it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Dichem Polymers, helping to extend its commercial reach into the coatings and polymers sectors across Greece.
The two companies would collaborate on customer opportunities and introduce Applied Graphene Materials's Genable graphene dispersions technology into the Greek market.
In addition to its own commercial hubs in the UK and US, Applied Graphene Materials said it now had distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in Greece, Italy, South Africa and Japan.
At 2:25pm: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was +1p at 11.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
