StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Segro said it had acquired a warehouse estate in Perivale, West London, from Federated Hermes for £202.5m.
The 34 acre estate, known as Perivale Park was located in Segro's core west London cluster alongside the A40 main road into Central London and within two miles of London's inner arterial road, the North Circular Road.
It provided 55,100 square meters of lettable space across 23 units and eight acres of land currently leased as a vehicle compound, but with medium-term development potential.
Perivale Park generated a topped-up passing rent of £6.8m, reflecting a low average in-place rent of about £10 per square foot.
That compared to current market rents in the region of £15 to £20 per square foot in Segro's £1.5bn portfolio of estates in Park Royal and Greenford.
'Reflecting these low current rental levels, the topped-up net initial yield, excluding the land, upon acquisition is 3.5% and the equivalent yield is 4.3%,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
