StockMarketWire.com - Media and entertainment company Amino Technologies said it expected to report higher first-half revenue this year, though new business wins would be delayed in the second half.
For six months ended 31 May 2020, revenue was expected at around $38.1m, up from $34.6m on-year.
About $9.8m of the overall revenue related to software and services, up from $3.6m, and $28.3m related to devices including integrated software, up from $31.0m.
'Covid-19 has accelerated the usage of streaming services globally. We have therefore experienced increased business levels with existing customers; however, we anticipate that new business wins may be delayed in the second half of the financial year,' the company said.
At 8:06am: [LON:AMO] Amino Technologies PLC share price was +2.5p at 143.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
