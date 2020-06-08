StockMarketWire.com - Oncology and rare disease focused Midatech Pharma said it had entered into a research collaboration with pharmaceutical group Dr Reddy's.

Midatech said it would deploy its drug delivery platforms towards improving bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines nominated by Dr Reddy's.


At 9:37am: [LON:MTPH] Midatech Pharma Plc share price was -1p at 23.5p



