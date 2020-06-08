StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience reported wider losses thanks to lower costs and higher revenue.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3m from £3.4 on-year as revenue increased 19% to £971K.
'Our pivot to a professional services led engagement is now complete and structural changes made in this regard will be reflected in the reduced ongoing cost base,' the company said.
'Discussions regarding potential new contracts are well progressed and we expect to be able to announce further details regarding this in due course,' it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was +5.5p at 29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
