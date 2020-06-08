StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Kodal Minerals said it was not aware of any company-specific reason for a recent rise in its share price.
The company, however, said it noted recent pronouncements about the level of investment in the electric vehicle and battery markets, which are the principal driver of demand for lithium.
Europe had attracted €60bn of investment in the last year and the German government had announcement of an increase in subsidies for purchases of electric vehicles, it said.
At 1:01pm: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was -0.01p at 0.07p
