StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Greatland Gold said it had forged an indigenous land use agreement alongside partner Newcrest Mining for the Havieron gold mine in Western Australia state.
The agreement was reached with the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation, the prescribed body corporate for the Martu People of the central western desert region in Western Australia.
Tenement management and re-transfer agreements had also been reached for the development.
'The agreements announced today represent another important step forward for the Havieron project and will assist in the process for a mining lease application, which is expected to be lodged within the next couple of months,' Greatland Gold chief executive Gervaise Heddle said.
At 1:15pm: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was +0.59p at 11.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
