StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Goodwin said it expected manufacturing of its engineering capital goods to continue positively as expected, even during the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said its current record forward order book of £177m was some 94% higher than the average for the past six years and predominantly for projects and applications that were not consumer orientated.
The company's UK and overseas refractory companies, whilst all operational, primarily manufactured products utilised in the manufacture of luxury consumer goods and in construction industries.
'Whilst in May they have been fulfilling existing orders, they are now predicting a 20%-25% reduction in consumer business activity for the next few months,' Goodwin said.
'However, the elements of the business making refractories used for the manufacture of industrial goods are expected to fare much better.'
Goodwin said it was in a 'financially resilient position', with cash flow and net debt in line with its expectations.
The company had secured an additional credit line through the Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility an insurance policy.
'The board continues to be focused on resilience through cash conservation, close control on expenditure and matching the overheads of individual group companies to their current or expected level of activity, thus limiting as far as possible any impact on the group's revenue and profitability,' it added.
