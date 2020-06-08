StockMarketWire.com - Social housing investor Triple Point Social Housing REIT said it continued to receive rents on a timely basis and in line with both expectations and the experience in prior years.
The company said it had received 100% of rent due for April and 95% due for May 2020, with the balance expected to be received within the next two weeks.
Triple Point also announced that it had Tcompleted the acquisition of seven supported housing properties, comprising 40 individual units, for a combined £7.6m.
The properties were located in the North West, Yorkshire, the East, London, the South East and the South West.
At 1:52pm: [LON:SOHO] Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc share price was +1.65p at 101.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
