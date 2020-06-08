StockMarketWire.com - Industrial property investor Regional REIT said it had sold two buildings in Coventry for £6.3m.

The sale of buildings two and three at the Oaks, Westwood Business Park, reflected a net initial yield of 6.5% and 8.6% above the latest valuation.

The around 40k square foot office property was acquired in May 2015 for £3.2m.

Sale proceeds would used to invest in a new opportunity, of which the company said it was seeing many.


At 1:54pm: [LON:RGL] Regional Reit Limited share price was +0.25p at 82.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com