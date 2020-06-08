StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Egdon Resources said it secured an extension from the UK Oil & Gas Authority for two exploration licences in the North Sea that it planned to develop with Shell.
An investment by Shell in licences P1929 and P2304 was conditional upon the agreement of a mutually acceptable forward work programme and timeline with the regulator.
The initial term of the licences had been extended to 31 May 2024, subject to the acquisition of seismic data by 31 May 2020 and a drilling of a well by November 2022.
'We will now progress the assignment of the licence interests and operatorship of the licences to Shell,' Egdon said.
'On completion Egdon will retain a 30% interest in the licences.'
Under the terms of the farm-in agreement, Shell would pay 85% of the costs of the acquisition and processing of the 3D seismic survey covering both the Resolution and Endeavour gas discoveries.
The carry on the acquisition costs would be capped at $5m gross, beyond which Egdon would pay 30% of the survey costs.
Furthermore, Shell would also pay 100% of all studies and manpower costs through to the well investment decision.
At 2:05pm: [LON:EDR] Egdon Resources PLC share price was +0.2p at 2.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
