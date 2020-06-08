StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost African airline Fastjet said it was not aware of any specific reason for a recent rise in its share price.
The company said its flight operations remained suspended following country-wide lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Discussions with an investor consortium in relation to the disposal of the company's holding in Fastjet Zimbabwe would only restart when the impact and timeline of the lockdowns were better understood
'The company is still assessing its future funding requirements should the disposal not proceed to enable it to continue as a going concern beyond 31 July 2020 and will issue an updated trading statement in the last week of June 2020,' Fastjet said.
At 2:55pm: [LON:FJET] Fastjet PLC share price was +0.26p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
