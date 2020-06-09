UK
10/06/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/06/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/06/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
US
10/06/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
10/06/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
10/06/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
10/06/2020 19:00 FOMC Economic Projections
10/06/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
10/06/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
10/06/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
EU
10/06/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
JP
10/06/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com