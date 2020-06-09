StockMarketWire.com - Heavy construction materials group SigmaRoc said it had posted positive earnings during each of the first five months of the year, and that sales had bounced back in May.
The company said it had achieved revenue of £42m in the five months through May, which it said represented 84% of revenues recorded for the same period in 2019, on a like-for-like basis adjusting for subsequent acquisitions.
Revenues had tracked at 60% of the prior year in April and recovered to 98% in May.
'As a result, each platform within the group, and the group itself, has been EBITDA [earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] positive for each month of this year-to-date,' SigmaRoc said.
The company said providing accurate guidance for the remainder of the year would be premature.
'Too many uncertainties remain in terms of future demand for construction materials in our key markets, as well as the state of the wider economy,' it said.
'However, the resilience of the business through April, together with the recovery in activity levels during May, gives the board confidence that SigmaRoc will be able to manage effectively through the crisis and maintain progress in its growth strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: