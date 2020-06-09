StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Blue Star Capital said it had raised £500K gross through the placing of shares to fund investment opportunities.
The company placed 416,666,666 shares at 0.12p each to provide the company with additional working capital and funds to invest into new and existing opportunities.
At 9:18am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
