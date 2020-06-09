StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Chaarat Gold said it was planning for production to commence from its Kyzyltash deposit in the Kyrgyz Republic from 2026, following construction in 2024 and 2025.
The company said a preliminary metallurgical assessment for the project had been completed by John Marsden of US-baased metallurgical consulting company Metallurgium.
The study anticipated potential gold recoveries in the range of 83-90% depending on the choice of technology and the results of future metallurgical testing.
It concluded that oxidative treatment of the Kyzyltash sulphide resource would be required prior to conventional cyanide leaching.
Chaarat said it had defined a drill programme across the ore body to collect representative samples for metallurgical testing.
The company's technical team would look to further optimise the drill programme and define funding requirements within the next months.
The test results were expected to be available in early 2021, which would enable Chaarat to choose the appropriate technology for project development.
An updated feasibility study according to Western standards would come in 2022 followed by project financing in 2023.
At 1:46pm: [LON:CGH] Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd share price was +0.8p at 29.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
