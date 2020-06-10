StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1547.00       +3.03%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             135.03       +2.80%
Rsa Insurance Group                      425.35       +2.52%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   273.30       +2.51%
Barclays                                 128.36       +2.46%
Aveva Group                             4072.00       -2.65%
Ocado Group                             2042.50       -1.42%
Segro                                    847.50       -1.32%
Ashtead Group                           2521.00       -1.14%
Vodafone Group                           137.54       -1.01%

FTSE 250
Lancashire Holdings Limited              779.25       +7.33%
Tp Icap                                  357.60       +3.83%
Mitchells & Butlers                      225.25       +3.56%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             292.00       +3.55%
Beazley                                  432.10       +3.23%
Tui AG                                   508.60       -3.45%
Biffa                                    224.50       -1.97%
Iwg                                      290.50       -1.86%
Bank Of Georgia Group                   1107.00       -1.69%
Big Yellow Group                        1014.00       -1.65%

FTSE 350
Tui AG                                   508.60       -3.45%
AIM
Adams                                     13.50      +80.00%
Eco Animal Health Group                  262.00      +31.00%
Quiz                                       8.43      +24.89%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.38      +19.05%
Bonhill Group  Ord 1p                     11.00      +18.92%
Fastjet                                    0.39      -22.00%
Zenith Energy                              0.80      -13.51%
Webis Holdings                             2.25      -11.76%
Kodal Minerals                             0.06      -11.29%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            2.65      -10.17%

Overall Market
Management Consulting Group                0.35      +39.44%
Cathay International Holdings              1.25      -16.67%
Gulf Marine Services                      12.05      -12.36%
