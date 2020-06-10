FTSE 100 Carnival 1547.00 +3.03% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 135.03 +2.80% Rsa Insurance Group 425.35 +2.52% Standard Life Aberdeen 273.30 +2.51% Barclays 128.36 +2.46% Aveva Group 4072.00 -2.65% Ocado Group 2042.50 -1.42% Segro 847.50 -1.32% Ashtead Group 2521.00 -1.14% Vodafone Group 137.54 -1.01% FTSE 250 Lancashire Holdings Limited 779.25 +7.33% Tp Icap 357.60 +3.83% Mitchells & Butlers 225.25 +3.56% Watches Of Switzerland Group 292.00 +3.55% Beazley 432.10 +3.23% Tui AG 508.60 -3.45% Biffa 224.50 -1.97% Iwg 290.50 -1.86% Bank Of Georgia Group 1107.00 -1.69% Big Yellow Group 1014.00 -1.65% FTSE 350 Lancashire Holdings Limited 779.25 +7.33% Tp Icap 357.60 +3.83% Mitchells & Butlers 225.25 +3.56% Watches Of Switzerland Group 292.00 +3.55% Beazley 432.10 +3.23% Tui AG 508.60 -3.45% Aveva Group 4073.50 -2.62% Biffa 224.50 -1.97% Iwg 290.50 -1.86% Bank Of Georgia Group 1107.00 -1.69% AIM Adams 13.50 +80.00% Eco Animal Health Group 262.00 +31.00% Quiz 8.43 +24.89% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.38 +19.05% Bonhill Group Ord 1p 11.00 +18.92% Fastjet 0.39 -22.00% Zenith Energy 0.80 -13.51% Webis Holdings 2.25 -11.76% Kodal Minerals 0.06 -11.29% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 2.65 -10.17% Overall Market Adams 13.50 +80.00% Management Consulting Group 0.35 +39.44% Eco Animal Health Group 262.00 +31.00% Quiz 8.43 +24.89% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.38 +19.05% Fastjet 0.39 -22.00% Cathay International Holdings 1.25 -16.67% Zenith Energy 0.80 -13.51% Gulf Marine Services 12.05 -12.36% Webis Holdings 2.25 -11.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
