StockMarketWire.com - Automotive market services company AB Dynamics said that Matthew Hubbard, chief technology officer, had stepped down from the board with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Hubbard would remain with the Group in a new part time role within Anthony Best Dynamics focussing on research and a range of operational projects. There were currently no plans to replace Matthew with a new appointment to the board, the company said.
At 9:45am: [LON:ABDP] AB Dynamics PLC share price was -15p at 1890p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
