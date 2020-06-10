StockMarketWire.com - Investing company Adams said it had invested £566K in Oxehealth in the latter's latest funding round that raised gross proceeds of £5m.
Adams subscribed for 21,630 new ordinary shares in Oxehealth at a price of £26.19 per share for a total of £566,489.70.
Upon completion, the company would own a 2.4% stake in Oxehealth.
At 9:58am: [LON:ADAM] Adamas Finance Asia Ltd share price was 0p at 28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
