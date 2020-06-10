StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and financial services group Camellia said all workers had returned to its Indian operations at the start of June.
The company, however, said it had yet to see the full impact on volumes from Covid-19 lockdowns and recent torrential rain brought by cyclone Amphan.
Lower volumes in Indian tea auctions had meant improved prices, it added.
Elsewhere, Camellia said Kenya continued to produce record volumes of tea, which had resulted in continued weakening of auction prices and had led to lower prices for Malawi teas, too.
Tea production in Bangladesh was below expectation due to a dry start to the season and prices remained below those of last year.
'The harvest for our Hass avocado crop began recently and early indications are that our volumes will be substantially above those of last year,' Camellia said.
'While prices in Europe weakened in recent weeks, we believe that they will improve as the season progresses.'
Blueberry bushes from a trial in Kenya had not developed as anticipated and a first full harvest was now expected in 2021.
'As previously reported, the impact of the very dry hot weather in Malawi and South Africa during the fourth quarter of 2019 caused a decline in our macadamia production for 2020,' Camellia said.
'Lower global demand is also likely to impact prices. '
The company said its non-agriculture businesses continued to trade as best they could, whilst preparing for a post Covid-19 operating environment that was likely to prove very challenging.
Camellia said it had a strong balance sheet with £73.3m in cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings as at 31 May.
'As previously announced, we know that results for 2020 are likely to be substantially below those of 2019 but it is not yet possible to give further detailed guidance on the impact of Covid-19 on our operations at this stage,' it said.
At 1:24pm: [LON:CAM] Camellia PLC share price was 0p at 8000p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
