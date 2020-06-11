StockMarketWire.com - Advertising group WPP has announced the appointment of Angela Ahrendts DBE to its board as a non-executive director, effective from 1 July 2020.
She was previously senior vice president, retail at Apple from May 2014 until April 2019, where she was responsible for overseeing global retail, and prior to that was chief executive of Burberry from 2006 to 2014.
Ahrendts is a member of the Global Leadership Council of the Oxford University Saïd Business School and a non-executive director on the boards of Ralph Lauren and Airbnb, and also sits on the boards of Charity: Water and The HOW Institute for Society.
Chairman Roberto Quarta said: 'Angela's reputation as a leader of creative and technology-driven businesses is second to none; she also has deep insight into our clients' needs in a changing world. We are delighted that she will be joining the WPP board.'
Ahrendts added: 'WPP is one of the world's leading creative companies. Mark and his excellent leadership team have a strong sense of purpose and a strategy that values creative talent while embracing societal shifts and new technologies.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
