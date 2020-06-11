StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic products maker Churchill China said it anticipated increased market demand over the next few months as the UK emerged from the lockdown.
But the company warned it still expected monthly revenues to remain below 2019 levels for some time as hospitality market activity re-adjusted following the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Our operational and financial position remains strong and we will continue to target growth in export markets where we have significant potential to increase both market share and revenue over the long term,' the company said.
At 8:52am: [LON:CHH] Churchill China PLC share price was -30p at 1075p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
