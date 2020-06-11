StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Europa Oil & Gas said it had acquired a 100% interest in the Corrib gas field in the Slyne basin, offshore island, from DNO.
The acquisition in the frontier exploration licence 3/19 (FEL 3/19), which was located close to the Corrib gas field in the Slyne basin and host to the 1.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) Edge prospect would bolster Europa’s inventory in Ireland.
Under the terms of the deal, Europa would pay DNO a nominal upfront fee and the 5% of profit over future production of gas and liquids from any accumulation on FEL 3/19.
'Both Edge and Inishkea are viewed as being drill ready and our aim will be to secure a partner or partners to fund drilling activity on one or both licences at the earliest opportunity,' the company said.
'Together with ongoing work on the ground to bring the Wressle field in Lincolnshire into production in H2 2020 at an initial gross rate of 500bopd, which would more than double Europa’s existing UK onshore production to over 200bopd,' it added.
At 9:09am: [LON:EOG] Europa Oil Gas Holdings PLC share price was +0.05p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
