StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said it had conditionally raised £20.5m through the placing of shares at a premium.
The company placed 14,137,931 shares at a price of 145p a share to existing and new investors.
The placing price represented a 1.4% premium to the closing bid price of 143p a share on 10 June 2020.
The proceeds would be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet in preparation for new growth opportunities in commercial diagnostic services.
At 9:55am: [LON:DXRX] share price was -0.5p at 149.5p
