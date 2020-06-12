StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had received a clinical laboratory permit in New York to provide commercial testing of its technology for detecting kidney disease.
The permit was granted following a review by a panel of New York State Department of Health scientists, and external reviewers of the analytical and clinical validation results for the technology, known as KidneyIntelX.
Department officials had completed an inspection of the RenalytixAI New York laboratory as part of this process, with no findings reported.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
