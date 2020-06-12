StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductor products supplier IQE said it expected to return to profit in the second half of the year. The company, however, also said a decline in smartphone market would hurt demand.
For the half year ending 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to be 'at least' £85m, representing an increase of over 27% compared with the first half revenues of 2019. The company also expected to return profitability, with a low single digit adjusted operating profit for the first-half on-year.
Due to the economic impact of the pandemic, the smartphone handset market is expected to decline year-on-year in 2020 and the group anticipates the possibility of some level of inventory adjustment in the second half.
There were opportunities in both 3D Sensing and Wireless Power Amplifiers for 5G handsets, where the amount of compound semiconductor content per handset was increasing, the company said.
Given the unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the external environment, the company was unable to provide guidance for the full year.
'It is possible that current levels of demand will continue but equally possible that revenues could fall in the second half as the full public health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic become clearer,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:IQE] Iqe PLC share price was +3.52p at 43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: