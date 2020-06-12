StockMarketWire.com - Mining company NQ Minerals said the Australian government's Foreign Investment Review Board has approved its acquisition of the Beaconsfield gold mine in Tasmania.
NQ recently announced a new mineral resource estimate for the lower section of Beaconsfield of 1.45m tonnes, grading 10.3 grams per tonne, for 483k ounces of gold
There was also an additional 67k ounces of gold potential in a tailings dam, it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
