StockMarketWire.com - Scotgold Resources said construction and development activities would resume at its Cononish gold and silver mine in Scotland from Monday, in line with an easing of government lockdown measures.
The company had been maintaining a care and maintenance crew on the site since 27 March.
Work would commence on critical path activities including the construction of a process plant building along with remaining earthworks.
A mining team currently furloughed would be brought back progressively over the next two weeks.
Underground development on a single shift basis was expected to resume as from 1 July.
At 1:39pm: [LON:SGZ] Scotgold Resources Ltd share price was -1p at 57.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: