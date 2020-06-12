StockMarketWire.com - Specialist recruitment business Prime People said it had secured a £2m loan from HSBC under the UK government's coronavirus business interruption loans scheme.
The six-year term loan would support working capital requirements, if required, the company said.
It could be drawn down at any point in the next 60 days with a 12-month interest-free period and interest at a rate of 3.99% per annum over the Bank of England base rate thereafter.
The funds were repayable commencing 13 months after drawdown in equal installments.
There would be no penalty for making early repayment of all or part of the facility.
At 1:53pm: [LON:PRP] Prime People PLC share price was 0p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
