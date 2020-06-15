StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had received CE-IVD marking for its non-invasive prenatal test product for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.
The newly approved test would now be readied for commercial launch across the European Union, including the UK, as well as other countries that accept the CE-IVD mark, the company said.
The so-called IONA product was an in vitro nucleic acid screening test that measured the likelihood that a pregnant woman was carrying a fetus with Trisomy 13, 18 or 21.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: