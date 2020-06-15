StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Evgen Pharma reported slightly wider losses as a reduction in payroll costs were offset by increased professional fees and business development costs.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.7m from £2.6m.
Looking ahead, the company said it would complete its key toxicology and formulation work and the initiation of new clinical trials on SFX-01 in new indications.
'We believe that the value of SFX-01 as a potential drug active in each of the Nrf2 and STAT3 pathways will become increasingly clear and the considerable commercial opportunity this represents recognised,' it added.
At 8:16am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was -0.75p at 10.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
