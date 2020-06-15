StockMarketWire.com - Technology solution company Eqtec narrowed losses as a reversal in impairment charges on-year offset weaker revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to €3.6m from €8.3m on-year, while revenue fell to €1.69m from €2.2m.
The company reported a reversal of impairments to positive €94,985 compared with negative €2,121,637 on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said it had a high degree of earnings visibility for 2020 on contracted or near contracted sales of technology with 2020 results expected to be significantly weighted to the second half.
'It is still too early to estimate accurately the financial impact of the pandemic on the group, the company said.
At 9:06am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
