StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium flow batteries maker Invinity Energy Systems said it generated £1.1m in sales and said it had resumed battery production.
'We're working effectively as one team and have resumed production of our vanadium flow batteries,' the company said.
'Supply of components and assembly for the projects mentioned above is underway; the group expects to resume deliveries in the second half of 2020,' it added.
The company also said it remained 'confident' that it would begin delivery of the 162-module order for use at Energy Superhub Oxford before the end of the year.
At 9:41am: [LON:IES] share price was +1.5p at 88.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
