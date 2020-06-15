StockMarketWire.com - Oncology company Incanthera narrowed annual losses on lower costs.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.2m from £2m on-year as costs operating costs fell to £933K from £1,636K on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said it would further develop its skin cancer asset, Sol, which had 'received very positive support from investors during our fundraising, and we are already making great progress towards its commercialisation.'
