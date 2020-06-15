StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it had shipped a second consignment of ventilators to the National Health Service.
Inspiration Healthcare said the timing of supplying the ventilators, which had been sourced from overseas, had been marred by factors outside its control, such as temporary export restrictions and component availability.
'The company has been working hard with its suppliers to ensure delivery and expects further consignments over the forthcoming weeks,' it said.
Chief executive Neil Campbell said that now it had a greater degree of certainty in fulfilling the NHS contracts, the company anticipated that Covid-19 would have a positive impact on its outlook.
'Our logistics team are working tirelessly with our suppliers and we will make further announcements when we have additional deliveries,' Campbell said.
At 1:42pm: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +1p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
