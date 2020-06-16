Final Result
16/06/2020 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
AGM / EGM
16/06/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
16/06/2020 Clearstar Inc. (CLSU)
16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
16/06/2020 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
16/06/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)
16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
Trading Statement
16/06/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
Ex-Dividend
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com