StockMarketWire.com - Specialist warehouse investor Warehouse REIT said that, since the start of April, it had completed or was under offer on 43 lettings and lease renewals.
The new activity would generate contracted rent of £1.9m per annum, £833k of which was additional rent.
'Despite the ongoing market uncertainty, competition for space from a broad range of tenants is underpinning our ability to significantly improve the rental tone across the portfolio,' said Andrew Bird, managing director of investment advisor Tilstone Partners.
'We expect to see demand for good quality, well located urban warehousing remain robust, driven by favorable market dynamics, which will allow us to grow contracted rent, increase the portfolio occupancy rate and capture additional reversionary potential.'
At 8:53am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was +1p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
