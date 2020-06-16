StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment claimant count rose by 528.9K in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The rise was higher than market expectations of an increase of 405.3K.
The unemployment rate was steady at 3.9%, compared to expectations of a rise to 4.7%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
