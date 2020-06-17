StockMarketWire.com - Kingfisher reported that performance had improved in May following a slump in April as the home improvement retailer began to gradually reopen shuttered stores in the UK and France from mid-April.
Like-for-like (LFL) sales declined 74% in the first week of April, but increased more than 25% since the second week of May, the company said.
LFL sales were down 24.8% and 21.8% in the first and second quarter of the year, respectively.
The company also reported that annual profit slumped in its 2019-to-2020 fiscal year.
For the year ended 31 January, pre-tax profit fell 65.7% to £103m on-year as sales slipped 1.5% to £11.5bn
LFL sales were down 1.5% with growth at Screwfix, Poland and Romania offset by weaker sales at B&Q, France, Russia and Iberia, the company said.
'Given the continued impact and uncertainty of changes in the magnitude and duration of Covid-19, no specific financial guidance has been provided for FY 20/21,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
