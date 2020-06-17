StockMarketWire.com - Cross-border financial services group STM said conversion timelines remained slower amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The company, however, said trading in the first four months of the year had been in line with its revised expectations.
'New business pipelines continue to build, albeit conversion timelines on flexible annuity remain slower than anticipated,' STM said.
The company said implementation of its target operating model and IT projects to improve performance and enhance operating margins continued as planned.
'Growth through acquisition remains core to STM's medium term ambitions and the board continues to actively pursue acquisitions that will strengthen the group's position as a niche pensions administrator in the UK market,' STM said.
'The recurring revenue business model and strength of the group balance sheet gives the board confidence that STM is well placed to navigate the challenges presented by the current Covid-19 pandemic, and can continue to pursue its growth strategy as we emerge from this period of uncertainty.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: