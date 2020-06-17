StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure products supplier Hill & Smith said it had seen a 'modest recovery' in performance in May as lockdown measures eased, but stressed it remained cautious given the level of market uncertainty.
As expected, trading in April was significantly impacted Covid-19 related business closures and reduced activity levels, the company said.
Revenue for April and May fell 26% on-year, however, the group remained profitable in both months.
'Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it is still too early to predict the duration or the severity of the economic disruption. We would, however, note that the group's FY20 trading performance is likely to be second half weighted,' the company warned.
At 8:02am: [LON:HILS] Hill Smith Holdings PLC share price was +16p at 1316p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
